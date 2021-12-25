Children’s therapist girlfriend, 29, of Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett, 29, killed when he hit a tree in his 200mph car

Police in Virginia are investigating the scene of a car crash that killed Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett’s girlfriend after they collided into a tree Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett crashed his sports car, killing his female passenger night after slamming into a tree in Virginia Thursday night.

Everett crashed a 2010 Nissan GT-R, which has a top speed of 200 mph, along with 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, at 9:15 pm in Loudoun County.

No arrests or charges have been made as of Friday and alcohol is not thought to be a factor, however authorities said the crash is still under investigation.

Peters was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The outlet reported that Everett was also transported to an area hospital, where he remained as of Friday. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Everett is the second NFL player to make headlines for being behind the wheel during a fatal car crash, after Henry Ruggs III killed another driver last month,’according to The SUN.

