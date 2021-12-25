Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Christmas in SPACE! A record number of 10 people from four nations will celebrate aboard two space stations this year the International Space Station and the Chinese Space Station Tiangong
    In news that makes one wonder if Santa and his reindeer deliver to low earth orbit, a record number of astronauts will be spending Christmas in space this year, Your Content has learned.

    Astronauts from China, Russia, Germany and the US will be in orbit tomorrow.

    In the early days of space exploration, festive celebrations in space were rare.

    But they have become commonplace since the ISS became constantly crewed.

    The first ever Christmas in space was celebrated by the Apollo 8 crew in 1968,’according to NASA.

