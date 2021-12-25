Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Former Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller reveals he has been discharged from the Marine Corps four months after he criticized Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal
    Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller, who was court martialed and imprisoned after publicly blasting the Biden Administration’s disastrous pullout of American troops in Afghanistan, has announced he has been discharged from the Marine Corps, Your Content has learned.

    Stuart Sheller announced on Facebook Thursday that he has been discharged, not honorably, by the military body after publicly criticizing the branch in August.

    In the post, Sheller, 40, detailed the ordeal he has suffered since his criticisms of the military body over their botched Afghan exit in August went viral.

    His comments saw him thrown in a military pretrial confinement brig for nine days in September and fined $5,000. He did not receive an honorable discharge.

    Scheller’s offenses included contempt toward officials, disobeying a superior officer, failure to obey lawful orders, and conduct unbecoming of an officer,’according to FOX News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

