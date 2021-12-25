Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Former Vogue editor Grace Mirabella has died at 91 at her Manhattan home Ran famed publication from 1971 through 1988
    Former Vogue editor in chief Grace Mirabella died Thursday at the age of 91 in her Manhattan home, Your Content has learned.

    Mirabella’s tenure at the helm of Vogue saw circulation rates rocket from 400,00 to 1.2 million.

    Mirabella later founded her own women’s magazine titled Mirabella, which ran from 1989 thru 2000.

    Vogue’s Anna Wintour said Mirabella ‘always exemplified the best of America in her vision and values,’according to The New York Post.

