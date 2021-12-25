Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    Four suspects believed to be behind spate of ‘follow home’ robberies from upmarket locations in LA are arrested over killing of 23 year old man as crime runs rampant
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Four men have been arrested after a man was killed outside a restaurant in Hollywood in what the LAPD are describing as a ‘follow home’ robbery, Your Content has learned.

    Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, 23, was fatally shot outside the Bossa Nova restaurant in Hollywood on November 23.

    - Advertisement -

    He was coming to the aid of a woman he was with who was being robbed.

    Gutierrez, who had a gun, was himself shot before he could fire off a round.

    Jayon Sanders and Joshua Saulsberry, both 21, and Abraham Castillo and Tyree Singleton who are both 20 were arrested during a number of police raids.

    The men are believed to be responsible for a number of heists that see the robbers follow home people wearing high-end jewelry or have pricey cars.

    - Advertisement -

    The LAPD say the department has identified 150 similar instances of such crimes,’according to The Los Angela’s.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.