Four suspects believed to be behind spate of ‘follow home’ robberies from upmarket locations in LA are arrested over killing of 23 year old man as crime runs rampant

Four men have been arrested after a man was killed outside a restaurant in Hollywood in what the LAPD are describing as a ‘follow home’ robbery, Your Content has learned.
Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, 23, was fatally shot outside the Bossa Nova restaurant in Hollywood on November 23.
He was coming to the aid of a woman he was with who was being robbed.
Gutierrez, who had a gun, was himself shot before he could fire off a round.
Jayon Sanders and Joshua Saulsberry, both 21, and Abraham Castillo and Tyree Singleton who are both 20 were arrested during a number of police raids.
The men are believed to be responsible for a number of heists that see the robbers follow home people wearing high-end jewelry or have pricey cars.
The LAPD say the department has identified 150 similar instances of such crimes,’according to The Los Angela’s.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]