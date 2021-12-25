Saturday, December 25, 2021
    French zoo where nine wolves escaped during visiting hours and had to be gunned down in front of visitors is CLOSED
    A zoo in southern France has been closed down temporarily by local authorities after a pack of wolves escaped from their enclosure and roamed around the site during visiting hours, Your Content has learned.

    Nine wolves escaped from the enclosure at Trois Vallées Zoo in southern France.

    The owner said four wolves had to be shot dead due to ‘dangerous behaviour’

    The five remaining animals were anaesthetised and returned to their enclosure.

    The zoo was evacuated and nobody was injured according to local officials,’according to The Daily Advent.

