‘Go Webb, go!’ Scientists cheer as Nasa’s $10billion James Webb Space Telescope module detaches from rocket and begins one million mile journey into space in bid to break the secrets of Universe’s first moments 13.5bn years ago

NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope has begun its one million mile voyage into solar orbit after successful lift off following decades of planning and delays.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has lifted off from European Space Agency’s base in French Guiana.

The $10 billion telescope had already faced months of delays because of the country’s rainy season.

Launch date was set for Christmas Day at 7:20AM ET (12:20 GMT) at European Space Agency’s Spaceport.

Detachment of telescope from the main rocket module minutes after lift-off described as ‘the most complex sequence of deployments ever attempted in a single space mission’

The space observatory will be in a solar orbit, a million miles away, to give widest ever spectrum view.

Means that, unlike predecessor Hubble Space Telescope which is 340 miles from the Earth, it can't be serviced if something goes wrong with the observatory.

