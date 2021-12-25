‘I want to apologize to his wife’ Tearful NYPD rookie cop who gave married lieutenant lap dance at holiday party reveals she’s been working from home since and feels ‘judged’ over incident

A rookie NYPD cop who hit the headlines after giving a married lieutenant a lap dance at a holiday party has offered a tearful apology to the man’s wife , Your Content has learned.

Vera Mekuli, 26, apologized the the lieutenant’s wife after giving her husband a lap dance, claiming she had ‘no knowledge of your marriage’

- Advertisement -

The rookie cop is now working from home this week after being embarrassed by the onslaught of media attention and and said she feels ‘judged’

She also claimed that if she were a ‘man’ ‘it would have been more of a joking matter and remained in house,’according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]