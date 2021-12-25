Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    ‘I want to apologize to his wife’ Tearful NYPD rookie cop who gave married lieutenant lap dance at holiday party reveals she’s been working from home since and feels ‘judged’ over incident
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A rookie NYPD cop who hit the headlines after giving a married lieutenant a lap dance at a holiday party has offered a tearful apology to the man’s wife, Your Content has learned.

    Vera Mekuli, 26, apologized the the lieutenant’s wife after giving her husband a lap dance, claiming she had ‘no knowledge of your marriage’

    - Advertisement -

    The rookie cop is now working from home this week after being embarrassed by the onslaught of media attention and and said she feels ‘judged’

    She also claimed that if she were a ‘man’ ‘it would have been more of a joking matter and remained in-house,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.