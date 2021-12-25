James Franco is set to be deposed in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation against Amber Heard Actor will be quizzed over whether he saw bruises on her face during a visit to her apartment

James Franco has been served papers to appear in court in the long running bitter legal battle between Johnny Depp, 58, and his ex-wife Amber Heard, 35, Your Content has learned.

James Franco, 43, has been subpoenaed to appear in 58 year old Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, 35.

The suit, filed in Virginia, relates to a 2018 Washington Post op Ed in which Heard wrote about surviving domestic abuse.

Although she did not name her ex-husband in the piece, Depp claims that he was still able to be identified from the piece.

Franco’s involvement comes after surveillance footage shows him visiting Heard.

Depp’s legal team want to know if Heard told Franco about any fights or if any bruises were visible on her face during the visit to their apartment.

Franco’s apartment was in the same block as that of Heard and Depp’s.

As part of Depp’s $50m defamation case against Heard, Depp has included images of his own bruised and battered face following Heard’s alleged attacks.

Heard also accused Depp of attacking her, providing photos of bruises, scars, clumps of hair torn from her head and pictures of smashed furniture.

Franco, meanwhile, spoke out this week about his 20-year struggle with sex addiction as well as his battle with alcoholism.

In January 2018, five women told the Los Angeles Times that Franco had been sexually inappropriate or exploitative with them.

Franco confessed on Thursday to being unfaithful to all his former partners and said he slept with students at his acting school,’according to The Daily Advent.

