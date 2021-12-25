Joe Biden is joined by Jill and new puppy Commander as he thanks US troops overseas for their ‘courage and service’ on his first Christmas Day in the White House: First Lady says she understands how hard it is for families after Beau was deployed

President Joe Biden marked his first Christmas in office by making calls to military service members stationed around the world, offering them holiday wishes and gratitude for their service and sacrifice for the nation, Your Content has learned.

Joined by First Lady Jill and their new dog Commander, the president spoke via video to service members representing all branches of the military.

‘As your commander in chief, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you,’ he told the service members.

Speaking from a studio set up at the White House, Biden told them they’re ‘the solid steel spine of the nation’

The Bidens cited their experience as a military family as to why they were especially grateful for the troops’ service,’according to The New York Times.

