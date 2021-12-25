Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Judge orders New York Times to return documents to Project Veritas and take down story based on privileged communication between reporters and their lawyers
    By Your Content Staff
    A New York judge upheld his order for The New York Times to return documents they obtained about communications between the conservative activist group Project Veritas and the group’s lawyers, Your Content has learned.

    Justice Charles Wood ordered the NY Times to immediately give back all copies of their documents regarding Project Veritas’s talks with lawyers.

    The Times were also told to destroy any electronic copies of the documents.

    Wood argued that the documents were protected by attorney client privilege and the Time’s story was of no interest to the public.

    The Times had published stories about the far-right activist groups’ alleged deceptive practices that bordered on ‘political spying’

    Media critics warned that the judge’s ruling set a dangerous precedent for First Amendment rights.

    The newspapers vowed to seek a stay on the judge’s order and file an appeal,’according to The New York Times.

