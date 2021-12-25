Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Judge orders the release of Rikers Island prisoner because city officials failed to end appalling conditions and ‘fight club’ at the jail
    By Your Content Staff
    A New York City Judge ordered the release of a prisoner at Rikers Island after claiming the city violated his constitutional rights by ignoring the squalid conditions and violent ‘fight club’ at the jail, Your Content has learned.

    Judge April Newbauer ordered a inmate to be released from Rikers Island after he allegedly suffered from beatings at the prison’s fight club.

    The inmate said gang leaders controlled access to food and water while the jail was understaffed and made prisoners fight for their amusement.

    Court documents claim guards were aware of the situation and either failed to act or advised inmates to hide the violence from other staff.

    Newbauer said Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi and Mayor Bill de Blasio ultimately failed to prevent the crisis at the prison.

    Attorney’s for the Department of Corrections warned that the decision could pave way for other inmates to state their case for release,’according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

