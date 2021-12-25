Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    Las Vegas Uber driver is charged with raping female passenger as she slept, then throwing her, her clothes and her bag out of his car
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Uber driver was charged with raping a female passenger who fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas, according to authorities, Your Content has learned.

    An Uber driver is charged with raping a female passenger who police said fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas.

    - Advertisement -

    Dawed Oumer Mekonene, 30, was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Friday pending a court hearing.

    Mekonene was charged with sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

    Mekonene allegedly stopped to rape the passenger before taking her to her destination, pulling her out of the car and throwing her clothes at her.

    Uber told the Las Vegas Review Journal in an email that it was working with police in their investigation,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.