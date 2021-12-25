Las Vegas Uber driver is charged with raping female passenger as she slept, then throwing her, her clothes and her bag out of his car

An Uber driver was charged with raping a female passenger who fell asleep before waking up as she was attacked during a ride in metro Las Vegas, according to authorities, Your Content has learned.

Dawed Oumer Mekonene, 30, was arrested Tuesday and remained in jail Friday pending a court hearing.

Mekonene was charged with sexual assault and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault.

Mekonene allegedly stopped to rape the passenger before taking her to her destination, pulling her out of the car and throwing her clothes at her.

Uber told the Las Vegas Review Journal in an email that it was working with police in their investigation,’according to The Daily Advent.

