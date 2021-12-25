Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Last Christmas, you gave me your heart Woman, 30, pens emotional letter to organ donor after she received a life saving heart transplant which meant she could spend this festive season with her baby
    A mother has penned an emotional letter to the organ donor who gave her ‘the best gift ever’ of a heart transplant just days before Christmas 2020 to enable her to enjoy her first festivities with her new baby this year, Your Content has learned.

    Nicolette Somers, 30, was diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM).

    It’s a rare form of congestive heart failure associated with pregnancy.

    Was told she would need a new heart and underwent a life-saving transplant,’according to Vigour Times.

