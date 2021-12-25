Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Male surfer, 31, is killed by ‘great white’ shark off California coast on Christmas Eve
    A surfer was killed in an apparent shark attack possibly a great white on Christmas Eve off the central coast of California, authorities said, Your Content has learned.

    A male surfer, 31, was pulled from the water off of Morro Strand Beach, 200 miles north of Los Angeles, around 10.45a.m. today.

    The victim was not responsive after being brought to land, despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life.

    The surfer’s identity was not immediately released and officials have ordered people to stay out of the water for 24 hours.

    Authorities said the attack appears to have been recent based on the condition of the surfer’s body, who might have been killed by a great white.

    Before today, only three non fatal shark attacks occurred in California this year,’according to The Daily Star.

