New York Governor Kathy Hochul shortens COVID quarantine to FIVE days for vaccinated ‘critical workers’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul officially shortened the COVID quarantine for fully vaccinated ‘critical workers’ from 10 to five days on Friday.

Vaccinated workers may quarantine for five days if they are asymptomatic or showing resolving symptoms and have no fever for 72 hours without medication.

‘We need you again, we need you to be able to go to work,’ she said during her address on Friday as industries have begun to see staffing shortages.

On Friday, New York reported 44,431 positive COVID cases and 4,744 COVID hospitalizations with 82.9% of all New Yorkers having at least one vaccine dose.

The CDC cut the quarantine time from 10 to seven days for healthcare workers who are asymptomatic and can provide a negative test on Thursday.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled across the country as airlines struggle to meet high holiday demands amid staffing shortages caused by COVID.

Last week, CityMD closed 13 New York locations due to staffing shortages,’according to CBS2.

