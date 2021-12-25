Police are forced to keep the peace as desperate New Yorkers scramble to get free home COVID test kits amid severe shortage State hits record 44,000 daily cases and hospitalizations spike

Desperate New Yorkers spent their Christmas Eve scrambling for COVID tests as infections driven by the Omicron variant surged across the Empire State, Your Content has learned.

Frustrated New Yorkers scrambled for free COVID tests at a truck in Brooklyn.

One woman appeared visibly upset by the melee, with police also present.

Five city sites, including the Brooklyn location, handed out 2,000 free tests Friday.

Came amid case surge across New York, to more than 44,000.

Hospitalizations are also creeping up but lawmakers insist the rise is manageable,’according to The Daily Mail.

