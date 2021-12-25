Teacher, 25, drives to work with her hair sticking out of the SUNROOF after she styled it to look like a giant pointy Christmas tree for ‘holiday spirit week’

A Texas math teacher really got into her school’s ‘holiday spirit week’ this month and styled her hair into a giant Christmas tree before heading to work one morning, Your Content has learned.

Miss B, 25, fashioned the tree tresses for her Texas school’s ‘Christmas hat day’

- Advertisement -

Her hair was styled sticking straight up in a pyramid and was finished off with tinsel, ornaments, and a star.

It was too tall for the inside of her car, so she had to open the sunroof and slip in sideways before poking her hair out of the opening.

She drove like that the whole way before slipping out sideways when she got to school.

Miss B, a math teacher, said her students loved her look and her TikTok video has been viewed over six million times,’according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]