Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    Teacher, 25, drives to work with her hair sticking out of the SUNROOF after she styled it to look like a giant pointy Christmas tree for ‘holiday spirit week’
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Texas math teacher really got into her school’s ‘holiday spirit week’ this month and styled her hair into a giant Christmas tree before heading to work one morning, Your Content has learned.

    Miss B, 25, fashioned the tree tresses for her Texas school’s ‘Christmas hat day’

    - Advertisement -

    Her hair was styled sticking straight up in a pyramid and was finished off with tinsel, ornaments, and a star.

    It was too tall for the inside of her car, so she had to open the sunroof and slip in sideways before poking her hair out of the opening.

    She drove like that the whole way before slipping out sideways when she got to school.

    Miss B, a math teacher, said her students loved her look and her TikTok video has been viewed over six million times,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.