Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich files lawsuit against January 6 House committee after they request his financial documents
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A current spokesman for former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday after the January 6 House Committee requested his financial documents, Your Content has learned.

    Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich filed a lawsuit against the January 6 House Committee after they used a subpoena to request his financial documents.

    - Advertisement -

    Budowich said that he produced more than 1,700 pages of documents and gave four hours of sworn testimony to the House of Representatives panel.

    The documents were sought in connection to source funding from an organization that helped promote a rally preceded by the Capitol riots.

    He claims that he has been cooperative in the investigation and claims he has not received a copy of the subpoena,’according to The HILL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.