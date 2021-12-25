Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich files lawsuit against January 6 House committee after they request his financial documents

A current spokesman for former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday after the January 6 House Committee requested his financial documents, Your Content has learned.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich filed a lawsuit against the January 6 House Committee after they used a subpoena to request his financial documents.

- Advertisement -

Budowich said that he produced more than 1,700 pages of documents and gave four hours of sworn testimony to the House of Representatives panel.

The documents were sought in connection to source funding from an organization that helped promote a rally preceded by the Capitol riots.

He claims that he has been cooperative in the investigation and claims he has not received a copy of the subpoena,’according to The HILL.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]