US Army colonel, 55, and his veteran wife, 63, who were shot dead at point blank range in the driveway of their Virginia home ‘were targeted by two gunmen who wanted to confront the couple’s SON about a robbery’

A distinguished military couple who were shot dead outside their Virginia home six months ago were allegedly targeted over their son’s suspected involvement in an earlier robbery, according to court records and witness testimony, Your Content has learned.

US Army Colonel Edward McDaniel Jr, 55, and his wife, 63 year old Brenda McDaniel, a retired colonel and nurse, were shot dead in Virginia on May 26.

Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Strand testified against Marshall, saying he had gone to McDaniels’ home to confront their son after allegedly being robbed by him.

Mike McDaniel, couple’s son, has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

Strand, who had his charges downgraded in exchange for testimony, claimed Marshall shot the couple because they recognized him and called him by name,’according to The Daily Advent.

