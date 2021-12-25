Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett is seriously injured in crash that killed his female passenger after the car he was driving slammed into a tree in Virginia
    Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett crashed his sports car, killing his female passenger night after slamming into a tree in Virginia Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

    Everett crashed a 2010 Nissan GT-R, which has a top speed of 193 mph, along with 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, at 9:15 pm in Loudoun County.

    No arrests or charges have been made as of Friday and alcohol is not thought to be a factor, however authorities said the crash is still under investigation.

    Peters was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    The outlet reported that Everett was also transported to an area hospital, where he remained as of Friday. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

    Everett is the second NFL player to make headlines for being behind the wheel during a fatal car crash, after Henry Ruggs III killed another driver last month,’according to TMZ.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

