Woman, 27, reveals horror after learning her long distance boyfriend was cheating on dating apps – after one of her TikTok followers matched with him and sent her screenshots of evidence of their conversation

A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating on her after one of her avid TikTok fans matched with him on a dating app, Your Content has learned.

Meghan Wainwright, from Toronto, Canada, was in Chicago visiting her lover.

In the same way he wooed her, via email, a TikTok fan of hers sent her a note.

The email showed video and photo proof that he was actively matching girls.

Her videos explaining the ordeal has since clocked up over 1.4million views,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

