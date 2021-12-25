Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    Woman, 27, reveals horror after learning her long distance boyfriend was cheating on dating apps – after one of her TikTok followers matched with him and sent her screenshots of evidence of their conversation
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating on her after one of her avid TikTok fans matched with him on a dating app, Your Content has learned.

    Meghan Wainwright, from Toronto, Canada, was in Chicago visiting her lover.

    - Advertisement -

    In the same way he wooed her, via email, a TikTok fan of hers sent her a note.

    The email showed video and photo proof that he was actively matching girls.

    Her videos explaining the ordeal has since clocked up over 1.4million views,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.