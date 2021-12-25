Woman, 27, reveals horror after learning her long distance boyfriend was cheating on dating apps – after one of her TikTok followers matched with him and sent her screenshots of evidence of their conversation

A woman found out her boyfriend was cheating on her after one of her avid TikTok fans matched with him on a dating app, Your Content has learned.
Meghan Wainwright, from Toronto, Canada, was in Chicago visiting her lover.
In the same way he wooed her, via email, a TikTok fan of hers sent her a note.
The email showed video and photo proof that he was actively matching girls.
Her videos explaining the ordeal has since clocked up over 1.4million views,’according to The Daily Advent.
