    ‘You must be from LA’ Brawl breaks out on Delta flight after man accused fellow passenger of not wearing his mask properly
    Tis the season to deck fellow travelers in the aisle of your holiday flight A ‘loud, drunken’ passenger who was reportedly violating mask mandates on a red-eye Delta flight from Los Angeles to Memphis engaged in little impromptu MMA with a fellow traveler, Your Content has learned.

    Fellow travelers were treated to a bad facsimile of mixed martial arts.

    One of the brawlers told the other ‘You’re a really horrible person,’ touching off the melee.

    5,779 disruptive passenger reports have been logged by the FAA this year.

    More than $1 million in fines were dished out in 2021.

    Federal officials promised to crackdown on the trend of unruly in flight behavior, but the two men left the airport without being arrested,’according to TMZ.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

