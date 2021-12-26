Christmas cheer in Kentucky Santa hands out presents to tornado survivors and aid workers feeding families amid the wreckage of communities where 77 died

It is normally a joyous season, but in tornado-blasted Kentucky thousands of families are in crisis days before Christmas, Your Content has learned.

Volunteers have descended on tornado-stricken Mayfield, in the US state of Kentucky, to provide hot food and drinks to the survivors, and hand out toys for the children.

Donations from around the country helped tornado survivors have some semblance of a normal holiday.

One volunteer group estimates that they have served over 30,000 meals since arriving in Mayfield, the epicenter of tornado destruction.

At distribution sites across western Kentucky, families impacted by the tornadoes can pick up food, toys, and other staples.

At least 79 people lost their lives in the tornados, which passed over several states from the night of December 10 to the early morning of December 11 77 lost their lives in Kentucky.

Continuous tornado path spanned 163.5 mi making it longest continuous tornado track in Kentucky history ,’according to FOX59.

