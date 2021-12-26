Kamala Harris says her ‘biggest failure’ as Vice President has been ‘not getting out of DC more’ as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her ‘biggest failure’ since taking office last January has been ‘not getting out of DC more,’ as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis, Your Content has learned.

Margaret Brennan, Harris made the remarks continues to face criticism for her handling of the migrant crisis at the US-Mexican border.

‘My biggest concern is, I don’t ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need,’ Harris, 57, says.

Since being named as the US’ point person on the migrant crisis in March, Harris has visited the border region just once, briefly, more than six months ago.

In the White House-set CBS interview set to air Sunday, Harris told Teller that her proudest accomplishment as vice president is her empowering of today’s youth,’according to News Break.

