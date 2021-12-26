Sunday, December 26, 2021
Sunday, December 26, 2021
More

    New muscle layer is discovered in the lower jaw that plays a major role in helping us chew Scientists dissect 12 human heads donated to the lab in order to find the overlooked body part
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The human body still ceases to amaze scientists who recently discovered an overlooked layer of muscle in the lower jaw, Your Content has learned.

    A new layer of muscle in the lower jaw has been discovered.

    - Advertisement -

    IIt is an additional muscle layer in the masseter muscle, which sits on the back of your cheeks and plays a major role in helping us chew.

    The new layer, which scientists have named M. masseter pars coronoidea, can be felt by pressing your hand against the back of your jaw while you chew,’according to Texas News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.