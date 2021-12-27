Alex Jones’s wife is pictured bleary eyed in her mugshot after spending Christmas Day in jail following arrest for domestic violence at their Austin home

Alex Jones’ wife, Erika Wulff Jones, looks somber and tearful in her mugshot taken after being arrested for domestic violence on Christmas Eve, Your Content has learned.

Erika Wulff Jones, wife of Infowars founder Alex Jones, was arrested for domestic violence at their Austin, Texas, residence on Christmas Eve.

Alex Jones said the incident wasn’t ‘some kind of personal hateful thing or anything’ and said his wife suffered from a ‘medication imbalance’

She faces assault charges for causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest, which Jones said was caused by to a ‘medication imbalance’

The popular conspiracy theorist did not say who was the victim of the assault.

It comes as Jones filed a lawsuit earlier this week to block the January 6 committee from forcing him to testify about the deadly riot,’according to The Guardian.

