Biden signs the $768B national defense bill with more money for Ukraine, fighter jets, submarines and warships as Putin threatens war with Ukraine and China develops hypersonic missiles

President Biden signed the $768 billion 2022 defense budget on Monday, a wide-ranging bill that includes security assistance for Ukraine amid heightened threats from Russia and billions for a deterrence initiative to counter China, Your Content has learned.

The budget was $25 billion more than Biden asked for and a 5% increase over last year’s spending.

- Advertisement -

It passed the Senate 88-11 after moving through the House 363-70.

Seven progressive Democrats voted against the bill in the Senate, as did three Senate Republicans Rand Paul, Ky, Mike Braun, Ind, and Mike Lee, Utah.

Fifty one House Democrats and 19 House Republicans voted against the bill,’according to News Break.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]