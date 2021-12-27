Monday, December 27, 2021
    Biden signs the $768B national defense bill with more money for Ukraine, fighter jets, submarines and warships as Putin threatens war with Ukraine and China develops hypersonic missiles
    President Biden signed the $768 billion 2022 defense budget on Monday, a wide-ranging bill that includes security assistance for Ukraine amid heightened threats from Russia and billions for a deterrence initiative to counter China, Your Content has learned.

    The budget was $25 billion more than Biden asked for and a 5% increase over last year’s spending.

    It passed the Senate 88-11 after moving through the House 363-70.

    Seven progressive Democrats voted against the bill in the Senate, as did three Senate Republicans Rand Paul, Ky, Mike Braun, Ind, and Mike Lee, Utah.

    Fifty one House Democrats and 19 House Republicans voted against the bill,’according to News Break.

