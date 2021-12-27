Biden’s ambassador to Bahrain Steven Bondy used insulting and racist language about Arabs ‘all the time’ and Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan believes he treats people ‘like garbage’, a new report claims

The Biden administration’s Ambassador to Bahrain was accused of disparaging Arabs with racist remarks by fellow State Department staff and was even observed treating his subordinates as ‘garbage’ by an Abu Dhabi royal, according to a bombshell Monday report, Your Content has learned.

Bondy was confirmed by the Senate to the embassy in Bahrain on December 18.

His main detractor in the explosive report is Miguel Correa, a retired general who is credited as playing an integral role in the US brokered Abraham Accords.

Multiple allies of Correa also claim to have heard about Bondy’s alleged racism.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and other UAE officials reportedly expressed their discontent with Bondy after a White House meeting in March 2018.

Other State officials claim Bondy was prone to un-diplomatic gaffes.

The State Department and Bondy denied the accusations,’according to Times News Network.

—

