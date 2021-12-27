Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Biden’s plan to share vaccines with millions around the world in jeopardy as agency tasked with handing them out says they have almost run out of the $1.6billion allocated in the American Rescue Plan
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden’s plan to send 1.1 billion doses of the COVID vaccine around the world is in jeopardy because the agency tasked with distributing the medication is running out of money, a new report revealed on Monday, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden’s plan to send 1.1 billion doses of the COVID vaccine around the world is in jeopardy.

    - Advertisement -

    The U.S. Agency for International Development, tasked with vaccine distribution, is running out of funds.

    USAID was allocated $1.6 billion under American Rescue Plan for distribution.

    But that money is already spent or allocated.

    Officials searching for new funding as worries program could freeze in spring.

    - Advertisement -

    The US has already distributed 350,293,700 doses worldwide,’according to News Break.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.