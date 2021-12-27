Biden’s plan to share vaccines with millions around the world in jeopardy as agency tasked with handing them out says they have almost run out of the $1.6billion allocated in the American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden’s plan to send 1.1 billion doses of the COVID vaccine around the world is in jeopardy because the agency tasked with distributing the medication is running out of money, a new report revealed on Monday, Your Content has learned.

President Joe Biden’s plan to send 1.1 billion doses of the COVID vaccine around the world is in jeopardy.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Agency for International Development, tasked with vaccine distribution, is running out of funds.

USAID was allocated $1.6 billion under American Rescue Plan for distribution.

But that money is already spent or allocated.

Officials searching for new funding as worries program could freeze in spring.

- Advertisement -

The US has already distributed 350,293,700 doses worldwide,’according to News Break.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]