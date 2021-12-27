Blue Christmas: SATC’s Chris Noth is seen alone in NYC on Christmas Day despite saying he hoped to spend it with wife after denying multiple sex attack claims

Embattled actor Chris Noth spent a lonely Christmas Day strolling solo on the streets of New York, Your Content has learned.

Embattled actor Chris Noth was spotted spending Christmas Day alone in New York City.

He was still wearing his wedding ring as he sat on a park bench to speak on a phone call.

Four women have accused the star of sexual assault, including two who alleged he raped them.

Noth vehemently denies the allegations and had said he ‘hoped’ to spend Christmas with his wife.

But his wife of nine years, Tara Wilson, was seen without her wedding ring in California,’according to The SUN.

