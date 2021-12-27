Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Bodybuilder son, 29, is arrested after ‘shooting his parents’ at their $3.2million Long Island mansion: Construction magnate, 65, of dynasty that built many of NYC’s famed skyscrapers and wife survived
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The bodybuilding-crazed son of a family that helped shape New York City’s skyline has been arrested after allegedly shooting his parents at their sprawling $3.2million Long Island estate on Christmas morning, Your Content has learned.

    Construction magnate Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and wife Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassettti, were shot inside their 8,751 square foot, $3.2 million mansion.

    - Advertisement -

    Their 29 year old son, Dino Tomassetti, was arrested in New Jersey after fleeing the scene in a Cadillac Escalade and is awaiting extradition.

    The Tomasetti family is part of a construction dynasty that helped shape New York City’s skyline.

    Now, the family dynasty is surrounded by yellow tape as police investigate a shooting in tony Hewlett Harbor, which is in the 95th percentile for public safety.

    Dino Tomassetti is a body builder and personal trainer whose social media pages are filled with pictures of him flexing his bulging muscles.

    - Advertisement -

    Police have not revealed the motive for the shooting, nor have they updated the the condition of the parents,’according to News Nation USA.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.