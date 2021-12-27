Bodybuilder son, 29, is arrested after ‘shooting his parents’ at their $3.2million Long Island mansion: Construction magnate, 65, of dynasty that built many of NYC’s famed skyscrapers and wife survived

The bodybuilding-crazed son of a family that helped shape New York City’s skyline has been arrested after allegedly shooting his parents at their sprawling $3.2million Long Island estate on Christmas morning, Your Content has learned.

Construction magnate Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and wife Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassettti, were shot inside their 8,751 square foot, $3.2 million mansion.

Their 29 year old son, Dino Tomassetti, was arrested in New Jersey after fleeing the scene in a Cadillac Escalade and is awaiting extradition.

The Tomasetti family is part of a construction dynasty that helped shape New York City’s skyline.

Now, the family dynasty is surrounded by yellow tape as police investigate a shooting in tony Hewlett Harbor, which is in the 95th percentile for public safety.

Dino Tomassetti is a body builder and personal trainer whose social media pages are filled with pictures of him flexing his bulging muscles.

Police have not revealed the motive for the shooting, nor have they updated the the condition of the parents,’according to News Nation USA.

