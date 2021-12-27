California man, 23, is charged with opening fire on his FAMILY on Christmas Day as they exchanged presents, killing his grandma, 58, and dad’s girlfriend, 39

A California man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his grandmother and father’s girlfriend while they were exchanging presents on Christmas Day, Your Content has learned.

Austin Alvarez, 23, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday after he allegedly shot his grandmother and his father’s girlfriend dead.

- Advertisement -

Alvarez was said to have opened fire at the family home while they were exchanging gifts and killed Magdalena Alvarez, 58, and Meisha Rashid, 39.

He also allegedly attempted to shoot his father before leaving the scene in a GMC pickup truck.

He was later found about 10 miles from his home in a combined search effort from the California Highway Patrol and other local departments.

Alvarez faces two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder.

- Advertisement -

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail with a bond set at $2.5 million,’according to FOX2.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]