Dramatic moment man on parole for murder shoots two Kansas cops responding to domestic abuse claims by his girlfriend Ex-con turns gun on himself and commits suicide

Dramatic police bodycam footage captured the moment a domestic abuse suspect shot and wounded two Kansas officers on Christmas Eve before the trapped suspect turned the gun on himself and pulled the trigger, cops said, Your Content has learned.

Malik Rogers of Wichita, 24, shot and injured two police officers trying to arrest him in his home before taking his own life early on Christmas morning.

Rogers, who was on parole for second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault, was accused by his girlfriend of assaulting her.

She told police that he came into her home uninvited on Christmas Eve with his gun and battered her, and that he had strangled her the day before.

Officers tried to reason with Rogers before he barricaded himself in his bathroom. When the officers forced their way inside, he shot them.

After crisis negotiators reasoned with Rogers for an hour, he shot himself dead.

Police said Rogers had live streamed from his bathroom as the events unfolded,’according to AP News.

Police said Rogers had live streamed from his bathroom as the events unfolded, according to AP News.