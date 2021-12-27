Ex-wife of Il Divo star Carlos Marin arrives at a funeral home to attend his private wake as she reveals he ‘knew he wasn’t going to make it’ and called her to ‘say goodbye’ before he died from Covid

Carlos Marin’s ex-wife attended a private wake for the singer today and revealed she bid goodbye to the Il Divo star in an emotional video call when he ‘knew he wasn’t going to make it’, Your Content has learned.

Geraldine Larrosa and her family attended the private wake in Madrid.

- Advertisement -

She said Carlos told her he ‘loved her like mad’ in their final FaceTime call.

Geraldine remained very close with the singer despite their 2009 divorce,’according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]