Five men associated with the far-right Wolverine Watchmen militia group have asked a judge to dismiss charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after claiming that the FBI fabricated the plan and tried to trap them in the conspiracy, Your Content has learned.

Five men accused of hatching plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer say they had no such plan and that it was instigated by federal informants.

‘Dan’ who infiltrated the group, paid for gas, food and lodging for militia-style weekend training.

When the five accused men turned down the idea, the informant egged them to do other crimes.

Ex-FBI agent that led the case was fired after pleading guilty to hitting his wife following swingers night.

Informant was paid $50,000 for his work with federal authorities.

Men were allegedly upset with Whitmer’s 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

Prosecutor’s will push forward with the case,’according to The Daily Advent.

