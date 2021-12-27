Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer want charges DISMISSED because FBI ‘invented conspiracy’ and informants ‘funded and agitated’ the movement
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Five men associated with the far-right Wolverine Watchmen militia group have asked a judge to dismiss charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after claiming that the FBI fabricated the plan and tried to trap them in the conspiracy, Your Content has learned.

    Five men accused of hatching plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer say they had no such plan and that it was instigated by federal informants.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Dan’ who infiltrated the group, paid for gas, food and lodging for militia-style weekend training.

    When the five accused men turned down the idea, the informant egged them to do other crimes.

    Ex-FBI agent that led the case was fired after pleading guilty to hitting his wife following swingers night.

    Informant was paid $50,000 for his work with federal authorities.

    - Advertisement -

    Men were allegedly upset with Whitmer’s 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

    Prosecutor’s will push forward with the case,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.