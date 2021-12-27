Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Founder of Russian nationalist blog that supported the annexation of Ukraine but later predicted civil war and criticised Putin falls to his death from Moscow window after ‘screams and shouting’ were heard from his flat
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Russian nationalist who criticised Vladimir Putin and predicted civil war fell to his death from a fifth floor window in Moscow, Your Content has learned.

    Russian nationalist Yegor Prosvirnin, 35, fell from window in Moscow to his death.

    - Advertisement -

    Before falling he allegedly threw ‘knife and gas canister’ from fifth floor window.

    His body was found under windows of a residential building on Tverskaya Street.

    Mr Prosvirnin founded right wing blog which supported annexation of Crimea,’according to US Mail 24.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.