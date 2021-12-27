Founder of Russian nationalist blog that supported the annexation of Ukraine but later predicted civil war and criticised Putin falls to his death from Moscow window after ‘screams and shouting’ were heard from his flat

A Russian nationalist who criticised Vladimir Putin and predicted civil war fell to his death from a fifth floor window in Moscow, Your Content has learned.

Russian nationalist Yegor Prosvirnin, 35, fell from window in Moscow to his death.

Before falling he allegedly threw ‘knife and gas canister’ from fifth floor window.

His body was found under windows of a residential building on Tverskaya Street.

Mr Prosvirnin founded right wing blog which supported annexation of Crimea,’according to US Mail 24.

