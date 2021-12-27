Monday, December 27, 2021
    Founder of Seal Team Six dies aged 81 Richard ‘Demo Dick’ Marcinko was tasked with setting up the elite unit after 1979 Iran hostage crisis, named it ‘six’ to fool Russian forces and spent 15 months in jail for $100,000 kickback scandal
    The first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six the US military’s vaunted counter terrorism unit that would hunt down and kill Osama Bin Laden died on Christmas night at age 81, Your Content has learned.

    Richard ‘Dick’ Marcinko, the first commanding officer of SEAL Team Six, died Sunday at age 81.

    The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.

    Marcinko played a ‘very unique part in SEAL history, leaving a legacy like no other’ and is remembered as the ‘premier counterterrorism operator’ in the US.

    He was asked to form SEAL Team Six after one of his missions revealed deficiencies in the command structure and the need for a counter terrorist team.

    He named it SEAL Team Six, despite there only being two SEAL teams, in an effort to fool the Soviet Union into thinking there were more teams.

    Despite his successes, Marcinko was jailed for 15 months after he allegedly conspired with an Arizona arms dealer to receive $100,000 for securing a government handgun contract.

    Marcinko denied the charges, claiming it was a ‘witch hunt’ by high ranking Navy officers who he embarrassed by exposing vulnerabilities within their units,’according to FOX News.

