    Ghislaine Maxwell jury returns for a fourth day of deliberations after British socialite was forced to ring in her 60th birthday and Christmas in 10×12 ft prison cell
    Jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial continue to deliberate for a fourth day on Monday after returning from the holiday break, Your Content has learned.

    The jury of six men and six women in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial enter a fourth day of deliberations Monday after returning from Christmas break.

    Jurors broke for the holiday without reaching a verdict last Wednesday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.

    The decision meant Maxwell spent Christmas Day her 60th birthday behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

    Judge Alison Nathan urged the jury to be ‘safe’ over the break due to the spike in Omicron cases in New York City.

    Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her lawyers have bashed her accusers as being motivated by money,’according to SKY News.

