Jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial continue to deliberate for a fourth day on Monday after returning from the holiday break, Your Content has learned.

Jurors broke for the holiday without reaching a verdict last Wednesday, turning down an offer to work Thursday.

The decision meant Maxwell spent Christmas Day her 60th birthday behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Judge Alison Nathan urged the jury to be ‘safe’ over the break due to the spike in Omicron cases in New York City.

Maxwell has maintained her innocence and her lawyers have bashed her accusers as being motivated by money,’according to SKY News.

