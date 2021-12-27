Hampton’s man, 53, is shot dead after gunman broke into his $900,000 home on Christmas Day in targeted attack Police attempt to calm fears in millionaires’ playground of Southampton

A man who was found shot to death in his Hamptons home on Christmas Day was the target of a home invasion, police confirmed on Sunday, Your Content has learned.

Steven Byrnes, 53, was found dead at his home on 90 Roses Grove Road in Southampton at about 8.45a.m. Saturday.

Police made the grim discovery after a 911 call about a nearby burglary.

Initial reports claimed the killing was random but police in the posh East End town now believe his murder was no accident.

No immediate arrests have been made. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392,’according to The Texas News Today.

