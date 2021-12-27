Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Heart-stopping moment tightrope walker, 33, loses his footing and falls 24ft into circus ring while his mother, 56, balances one-footed on his head
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A video shows the heart-stopping moment a tightrope walker lost his balance and fell 24ft into a circus ring in Russia, Your Content has learned.

    Acrobat Makhmud Suanbekov, 33, had his mother balanced on his head in act.

    - Advertisement -

    He lost his footing and crashed to floor and amazingly broke no bones in fall.

    Footage from Siberian city Tyumen shows other performers rushing to his aid,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.