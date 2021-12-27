Monday, December 27, 2021
    Hong Kong police intercept a record 1.3 TON haul of ketamine worth more than £100 million as traffickers attempt to offload it from speedboat
    By Your Content Staff
    Hong Kong officials seized a huge record-breaking haul of ketamine worth more than £100million on Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Hong Kong officials seized the record-breaking haul on Friday.

    The 1.3 tonnes of the drug is the largest bust of its kind in the city’s history.

    Police said smugglers have resorted to making bulk shipments because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

    Three local men and Indian man, aged between 32 and 47, were arrested,’according to HKFP.

