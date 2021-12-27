Monday, December 27, 2021
    Horrifying moment man slashes Bronx woman, 48, with a box cutter outside her apartment as violent crime spikes in NYC
    Horrifying video captured the moment a Bronx woman was repeatedly slashed in the face by a man wielding a box cutter in front of her own door as violent crime refused to take a break for the holidays in New York, Your Content has learned.

    The NYPD are looking for a man who slashed a woman multiple times inside her apartment building in the Bronx on Thursday night following a verbal argument.

    The incident happened at 485 East 180th Street after 9p.m on December 23.

    The suspect can be seen marching up the stairs to the door of an apartment before trying to kick it open.

    Moments later, the suspect is seen confronting a 48 year old woman prompting a verbal argument between the pair over her roommate.

    The man then takes out a box cutter and slashes the woman more than ten times across her face and body.

    The victim can be seen extending her arms to protect herself before being taken to hospital.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS,’according to The Texas News Today.

