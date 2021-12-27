Huma Abedin says the ‘final straw’ in her marriage to Anthony Weiner was finding out he’d sexted another woman while in bed next to their young son and opens up about co-parenting their 10 year old

Hilary Clinton’s former aide Huma Abedin says she knew her marriage to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner was over after a photo of him sexting in bed next to their sleeping son went public, Your Content has learned.

Huma Abedin, 45, said she weathered ex-husband Anthony Weiner’s initial sex scandals because she wasn’t sure who she could trust.

She called it quits in 2016 after a third transgression when a photo emerged of Weiner sexting in bed next to the couple’s then four year old son.

‘I did kind of reach my breaking point,’ Abedin told CNN’s Dana Bash. ‘This was my final straw’

Abedin’s own career as a political aide to Hilary Clinton was also affected as she found herself ostracized due to her sex pest husband’s actions.

‘We were both shunned,’ she said.

Despite their personal undoing, she said she pushed her animosity aside as they co-parent their son,’according to The New York Post.

