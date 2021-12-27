Indiana mom hits out at woke bail funds after one helped free cocaine and burglary suspect who then murdered her son, 24

An Indiana mother rebuked woke bail funds after a cocaine and burglary suspect was freed and ‘murdered her son, Your Content has learned.

Nikki Lang said she was ‘shocked’ to find out The Bail Project supported ‘violent offenders to get out’

Travis Lang, 23, was released on bail after the organization assisted him with the payment.

Lang later received murder charges for the death of Dylan McGinnis, 24, after he allegedly shot him over a dispute with his friend during a drug deal.

McGinnis had tagged along with a female friend, who was dealing with substance abuse, on October 1. Police reported he was not involved in the deal.

Lang allegedly got out of his vehicle and shot several rounds into the car, injuring the woman and killing McGinnis.

He is the second person to be released through a bail relief fund to later receive murder charges,’according to The Daily Advent.

