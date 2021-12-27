Inexplicable moment Ohio state trooper’s dashcam captures him slamming into back of truck at high speed on empty highway 25 year old cop is miraculously pulled ALIVE from mangled wreckage

An Ohio state trooper is recovering at home after slamming his cruiser into the back of a semi-truck on a quiet highway earlier this month, although investigators have yet to discover why the smash happened, Your Content has learned.

Trooper Jarid Fitzpatrick is at home after being discharged from the hospital.

He slammed into the back of a semi truck on a highway at around 3.13am.

The nature of the crash is unclear, and the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating.

He was not on a call at the time and survived the accident, calling for help himself,’according to The Trucker.

