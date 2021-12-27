Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Inexplicable moment Ohio state trooper’s dashcam captures him slamming into back of truck at high speed on empty highway 25 year old cop is miraculously pulled ALIVE from mangled wreckage
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Ohio state trooper is recovering at home after slamming his cruiser into the back of a semi-truck on a quiet highway earlier this month, although investigators have yet to discover why the smash happened, Your Content has learned.

    Trooper Jarid Fitzpatrick is at home after being discharged from the hospital.

    - Advertisement -

    He slammed into the back of a semi truck on a highway at around 3.13am.

    The nature of the crash is unclear, and the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating.

    He was not on a call at the time and survived the accident, calling for help himself,’according to The Trucker.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.