Insane moment foul mouthed woman attacks man, 80, for not wearing a mask while eating on Delta flight even though SHE wasn’t wearing one either!

A female Delta passenger was arrested by the FBI after she was captured attacking a man on the flight for refusing to put his mask on while he was eating, Your Content has learned.

Delta passenger Patricia Cornwall was arrested by the FBI on Thursday after getting in a violent altercation with a male passenger for not putting his mask on.

- Advertisement -

The older male passenger had been eating at the time before he was approached by Cornwall to ‘mask up’, who wasn’t wearing a mask.

The pair shouted expletives at each other with Cornwall hitting, scratching and spitting at him during the altercation.

She was then pulled to the back of the plane by crew members and other passengers where she was detained for the remainder of the flight.

Cornwall was taken into custody when the plane reached Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

- Advertisement -

Other passengers and flight crew members reported also being injured as a result of the attack ,’according to The Washington Examiner.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]