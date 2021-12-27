Kamala suggests people who criticize her are RACIST and that she is being targeted because she’s the first woman of color to be VP: Hits back at claim she’s been shouldered with impossible portfolio ‘I have not been set up to fail’

Kamala Harris speculated Sunday that the criticism of her last year could be because she is the first female and first minority to hold the office of Vice President of the United States, Your Content has learned.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview that aired Sunday that she doesn’t think she was ‘set up to fail’

She speculated criticism of her first year in office could be because she is the first female and first minority to hold the office of Vice President.

‘Let me just tell you, if you talk about being the first or being maybe it’s because I am that,’ she said.

Her comments come despite criticisms Harris has failed on several fronts in her first year in office, including addressing the southern border crisis.

Democrats have excused her shortcomings, claiming she was given an ‘impossible portfolio’

A poll this month revealed Harris has only a 48 percent approval rating among Americans,’according to CNN.

