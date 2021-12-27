Las Vegas cops find severed HEAD in truck after executing warrant against fugitive wanted over 2019 theft and embezzlement charges

Las Vegas cops made a startling discovery on Thursday when they found a severed head in the truck of a suspect wanted on theft and embezzlement charges, Your Content has learned.

Eric Holland, 57, was wanted on auto embezzlement and theft charges for a 2019 incident when he was stopped by Las Vegas police on Thursday.

He fled the scene before ultimately being located at an apartment complex, where he threw items at the police before being Tased and detained.

As cops searched his two trucks in the aftermath, they found large coolers containing human remains – including a severed head.

Holland is now facing an additional open murder charge.

He is due back in court on Tuesday,’according to NBC2.

—

