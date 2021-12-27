Monday, December 27, 2021
Monday, December 27, 2021
More

    Las Vegas cops find severed HEAD in truck after executing warrant against fugitive wanted over 2019 theft and embezzlement charges
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Las Vegas cops made a startling discovery on Thursday when they found a severed head in the truck of a suspect wanted on theft and embezzlement charges, Your Content has learned.

    Eric Holland, 57, was wanted on auto embezzlement and theft charges for a 2019 incident when he was stopped by Las Vegas police on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    He fled the scene before ultimately being located at an apartment complex, where he threw items at the police before being Tased and detained.

    As cops searched his two trucks in the aftermath, they found large coolers containing human remains – including a severed head.

    Holland is now facing an additional open murder charge.

    He is due back in court on Tuesday,’according to NBC2.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.